World-renowned explorer Levison Wood brings his new national tour to Loughborough

Best-selling author, explorer and TV presenter Levison Wood is heading to Loughborough this spring as he embarks on exciting new tour - Walking the World: A Life of Exploration and Adventure.

Visiting 19 towns and cities, including a date at the Town Hall on Wednesday May 7, Levison will captivate audiences with extraordinary stories from more than 20 years of exploration, including exclusive insights into his brand-new book, The Great Tree Story: How Forests Have Shaped Our World, and a behind-the-scenes look at the development of a major film.

From the icy peaks of the Himalayas and the sun-scorched deserts of Arabia to the volatile borders of the Middle East, Levison’s remarkable adventures will transport fans to some of the world’s most breathtaking and challenging landscapes.

Tickets are on sale from or direct from the venue.

Levison Wood is a Sunday Times best-selling author and photographer who has worked in more than 120 countries, presented eight TV series and written 12 acclaimed books.

In Walking the World: A Life of Exploration and Adventure, he’ll share how his military background, passion for photography and journalistic work have shaped his approach to exploration.

This brand-new show will celebrate the human spirit and the transformative power of travel as Levison takes audiences on a visual and emotional journey spanning his entire career to date, including Walking the Nile (which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary), the Himalayas and Americas, as well as documenting efforts to protect endangered species across three continents and exploring the Middle East.

Levison said: “I’ve had many unforgettable experiences over the years, from surprising moments of beauty to perilous adventures that pushed me to the edge. I’m thrilled to be back on tour sharing these stories face-to-face with everyone. There’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd, and I hope to inspire a few more adventurers to get out there."

This is Levison’s fifth tour, offering a unique and inspiring experience filled with adventure, wisdom, humour and a sense of wonder about the world we live in for both seasoned travellers and those dreaming of their first big adventure.