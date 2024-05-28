Willoughby on the Wolds popular Open Gardens event back for 2024
By popular demand, the beautiful and varied gardens of Willoughby on the Wolds will be open for charity again this year on Sunday, 16th June.
There will be 12 gardens open with many of the gardens opening for the first time, so something different for those who have previously visited.
With children's activities, plant sales, a tour of Willoughby Woods with the village's resident Tree Warden, a display of patchwork quilts in St Mary and All Saints Church as well as the opportunity to view the church's rare alabaster collection, there really will be something for everyone.
The village has recently adopted a biodiversity policy including the creation of hedgehog byways to help protect the local hedgehog population with packs available to purchase at the village hall.
Ploughman's lunches, homemade cakes and tea and coffee will be available throughout the afternoon.
In 2022, the event raised over £4,200 which was donated to Rainbows Children's Hospice, Children's Air Ambulance, Music for Everyone and The Tomorrow Project as well as village groups.