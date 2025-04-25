Where to play pub quiz to be in with the chance of winning £5k and Paddy McGuinness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Marston’s Big Pub Quiz will take place in over 50 East Midlands’ pubs, with a £5,000 cash prize, donations to local community causes and the chance to meet Paddy McGuinness up for grabs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marston’s has teamed up with Paddy McGuinness on a search for the UK’s smartest pub. Marston’s Big Pub Quiz will welcome locals into over 200 pubs across the country to put their general knowledge to the test, including 52 in the East Midlands.

The Marston’s Big Pub Quiz will be played in 12 pubs across Leicestershire, such as The Kings Corner in Derby, The George & Dragon in Broughton Astley and The Keepers Lodge in Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 1st May until 22nd May, weekly quizzes will take place with one location each week being crowned as the Smartest Pub in the UK. The brainiest pubs will win up to £1,000 from Marston’s Charitable Foundation, to donate to a local cause or project, which will be presented in person by Paddy. The top scorer from the winning pubs will also get their hands on a £50 voucher to get the drinks in.

Marston’s has teamed up with Paddy McGuinness on a search for the UK’s smartest pub.

Players can take part in all four quizzes for free, with their cumulative score being logged across the month if they take part every week. The individual quiz-goer with the highest overall score from across every quiz night will bag a £5,000 cash prize and the chance to join Paddy for an in-person congratulations.

The audio-based quiz will kick off each Thursday night at 8pm. Guests will be invited to log on via QR codes and play four rounds via their phones, with Paddy’s questions and a live compere being played for all to hear, via the pubs sound system.

While pub quizzes are usually played in teams, the Marston’s Big Pub Quiz is every man for themselves, giving the chance for groups to engage in some friendly competition to reach the highest score, add to the pub’s average score and claim ultimate bragging rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the Marston’s Big Pub Quiz beginning, participating pubs were tasked with nominating a local project close to their heart to donate to, should they be crowned as Smartest Pub of the Week. Each week, the top-scoring pub will receive a grant of up to £1,000 from the Marston’s Charitable Foundation to give to their chosen cause.

Marston’s Charitable Foundation is dedicated to giving back to the local communities in which the pubs operate, up and down the country, through match-funding pub teams’ fundraising efforts. A member of the successful pub teams and a representative from the local causes will be invited to meet Paddy, to receive the donations in person.

Voice of the Marston’s Big Pub Quiz, Paddy McGuinness, said: “I’m so excited to be working with Marston’s to find the smartest pub in the UK, and support some amazing community causes while we’re at it.

I’m very much looking forward to meeting the winners and community projects to congratulate them in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We want as many people as possible to head down to their local to join in each week and give the quiz a go. To the pub!”

Claire Robertson, Director of Operations at Marston’s, said: “When people think of the pub, they often think of a pub quiz and we know how much our guests up and down the country love them, but now we’re taking it to the next level. We’re so excited to be working with Paddy to launch the Marston’s Big Pub Quiz and find the Smartest Pub in the UK, but we’re supporting some amazing local causes while we’re at it.”

The Marston’s Big Pub Quiz is taking place on 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd May at 8pm, in local pubs across the country. To find your nearest participating pub, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/big-pub-quiz/