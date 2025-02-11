What's on at Melton Theatre

Come and join us this Feb at Melton Threatre - Asfordby Rd, Melton Mowbray LE13 0HJ

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A JOKE" Thurs 13th Feb. 7:30pm

Tickets £19.00

An Englishman, An Irishman and a Scotsman go to… Melton Mowbray! It sounds like the start of a joke. It is! A Joke is a hilarious and thoughtful hit play from multi-award-winning writer Dan Freeman (Dr Who: Death Comes to Time; The Minister of Chance; Mundo Jazz) coming to the Melton Theatre in February 2025.

A Joke

Fri 21st Feb sees "The ELTON JOHN SHOW" 7:30pm

Tickets £26.00

The Rocket Man is back! Experience the UK’s ultimate Elton John tribute with Soul Street Production’s bestselling show, The Elton John Show. With over 300 million records sold, Sir Elton John is the most successful singer-songwriter of his generation. A flamboyant mega-star, with a never-ending back catalogue of incredible songs to keep you hoppin’ and boppin’ all night! From Tiny Dancer to Your Song, The Elton John Show brings “Young Elton” back to the stage at his energetic best.