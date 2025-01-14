What's on at Melton Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After recovering from all our pantomimes (we had three!) and New Year shenanigans, we now look forward to what 2025 has to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly we have "Good Times" Sat 25th January. A Musical Tribute to Nile Rodgers and Chic, featuring many tracks that Nile Rodgers has either produced or written. Such as " La Freak, Good times, Lets Dance, Everybody dance" and many, many more. Tickets are still available. A perfect way to shake off those January blues with a night of disco!

The following week, we will be hosting BBC TV's "Question Time" on Thursday 30th January. The show will be recorded in our theatre and broadcast on the same night (approx 10.30pm BBC1). This has taken many months of behind the scenes work to bring this nationally recognised show to Melton Mowbray. The community's opportunity to have your say on many issues both local and national. We look forward to welcoming Fiona Bruce and the panel to our lovely theatre. Tickets will be limited and are only available via the BBC website: "www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006t1q9". Please DO NOT contact the theatre for tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 1st February sees the Melton Mowbray Rotary Club host their annual talent show "Melton's Got Talent" Saturday 1st February 7:30pm. Tickets just £6.00. There will be three categories Juniors (Yrs 3-6), Seniors (Yrs 7-13) and Adults (18+) So dust of those hidden talents and show the world what you can do. Prizes for winners in each category. Register for a place via: "[email protected]".

Melton Theatre

Saturday 8th February sees "Fearlessly Taylor" arrive in Melton for a full on tribute to Taylor Swift. Including a full live band and dancers. This tribute is a must for "Swifties" featuring all the hits "I knew you were trouble, Shake it off, Love story, Cruel Summer" and so many more. Tickets are available but selling fast. Tickets £26 & £23. Full details and tickets are available via our website www.meltontheatre.co.uk