Weight loss is no joke

Stepping on the scales each week has become a laughing matter for local comedian Jon Pearson with his podcast "Lower The Tone" which he co hosts with fellow comedian Patrick Draper.

Health and fitness are not two things that aren't usually mentioned in the same sentence as multiple award winning comedians Jon Pearson or Patrick Draper, but they have released a new podcast to share their weight loss journey, with the public.

The comedians and friends began recording in June; documenting the highs, lows, losses and gains that go along with everyone's dieting goals.

"Now that I am 41 and going to become a Dad for the first time, health and particularly my weight, really came into focus" Jon explained "And what better way to keep yourself on track than recording it all in audio form and making it available to the general public"

Lower The Tone podcast logo, created for free by Patrick Draper

Jon has battled with weight all his life, "I've tried loads of ways to lose weight, but nothing has ever stuck; Slimming World, Weight Watchers, I even tried keto once and that ended badly when stuck in a traffic jam on the way to a gig with no access to a toilet"

Patrick Draper just wants to stop middle age spread, "After I gave up vaping and realised I have an addiction to biscuits, I needed a kick up the backside. But I'm tight and refuse to pay for anything, so joining a club with any sort of subscription or weekly payment was out of the question for me. Recording a global podcast with my mate is the perfect (free) solution, to hopefully keep me on track"

The comedians are hoping that the podcast helps not only them but also anyone else on the same journey.

"We are 20 episodes in, and we lay it all out there, gain loss or maintain, just showing the world that dieting is the same for everyone, not every week is a success story"

Multi award winning comedian Jon Pearson

With the potential of guests giving advice, they have asked for people to listen, then email [email protected] with their own weight loss stories or with any advice or challenges for the lads to take on.

Lower The Tone is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and most other streaming platforms or by following the link here: pod.link/1752134421