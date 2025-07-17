Visit Yiannimize's Motorshow

Yiannimize Motor Show 2025

Family Fun Day & Motor Show rolls into Market Harborough this August.

August 16–17 | A Weekend of Fun, Food, and Fast Cars for the Whole Family

Get ready for two days of high-octane thrills and unforgettable family entertainment as the Family Fun Day & Motor Show returns on August 16th and 17th. The event promises something for everyone — from roaring engines to live performances and shopping galore.

Held over the course of a full weekend, the event will feature a large fun fair, live wrestling shows, and over 50 shopping stalls offering everything from crafts and gifts to food and fashion. A true celebration for car enthusiasts and families alike, the Motor Show will showcase a wide range of vehicles — including supercars, new models, and classic cars sure to turn heads.

Over 250 super cars on display

Adding to the excitement, the local fire brigade will be on site with a live demonstration, offering an up-close look at their heroic work. Music lovers will also enjoy a superb fanfare performance, adding energy and atmosphere to the event.

Organizers say the weekend is designed with all ages in mind, combining interactive attractions, food vendors, and family-friendly entertainment. “It’s about bringing the community together,” said one event spokesperson. “Whether you’re here for the cars, the rides, the food, or just a great day out — there’s something for everyone.”

Mark your calendars for August 16th and 17th, and get ready to enjoy a weekend packed with excitement, entertainment, and fun for the whole family.