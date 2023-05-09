Upper Broughton Art Show returns this weekend

This will be the 39th show and this year there will be more than 100 artists and sculptors showing off their work in the village hall on Main Road.

All exhibits are for sale and awards will be presented in a number of categories after being independently judged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It all kicks off with a preview evening on Friday between 7pm and 9pm with an opportunity to meet many of the exhibitors, whilst enjoying acomplimentary glass of wine. Tickets cost £7.50 for this, in advance or on the door.

Entrance is free on both Saturday, which runs from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, which is on from 10am to 4pm.

Delicious homemade cakes will be served throughout, along with freshly made tea and coffee.

Artists who wish to exhibit can contact Elizabeth Cooper on 01664 822444 or email [email protected] – general enquiries can be made to Jo Merchant on 07714 323534.

Advertisement

Advertisement