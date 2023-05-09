News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
4 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
6 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Upper Broughton Art Show returns this weekend

The popular Upper Broughton Art Show is back on Friday and through the weekend.

By Richard JenkinsContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:29 BST
Upper Broughton Art Show returns this weekendUpper Broughton Art Show returns this weekend
Upper Broughton Art Show returns this weekend

This will be the 39th show and this year there will be more than 100 artists and sculptors showing off their work in the village hall on Main Road.

All exhibits are for sale and awards will be presented in a number of categories after being independently judged.

It all kicks off with a preview evening on Friday between 7pm and 9pm with an opportunity to meet many of the exhibitors, whilst enjoying acomplimentary glass of wine. Tickets cost £7.50 for this, in advance or on the door.

Entrance is free on both Saturday, which runs from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, which is on from 10am to 4pm.

Most Popular

Delicious homemade cakes will be served throughout, along with freshly made tea and coffee.

Artists who wish to exhibit can contact Elizabeth Cooper on 01664 822444 or email [email protected] – general enquiries can be made to Jo Merchant on 07714 323534.

Go to www.upperbroughtonartshow.org.uk or visit the Facebook page for more details.

Related topics:ArtistsTicketsFacebook