We had a great day and raised more than £3,000 in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

We had a great day at the Hamilton on Sunday, August 18 with 109 entries in the 5k Fun Run, which was won by Alex Benzie, in a time of 24 minutes.

After Midday it was family day at the Hamilton and the sun shone for the children enjoying the bouncy castles, face painting and soft play.

Music was provided by local artists Katie Rose and Steve Wallbanks and the BBQ, Tombola, Cake stalls and Raffle were all well received.

Fun runners prepare to take part in the Hamilton Fun Run, with everyone getting a medal

The Pickle ball taster sessions were very popular.

So it’s a massive thank you to everyone who came along and helped us raise £3,200.

I have to thank the help and sponsorship we get every year and all the local businesses that donate raffle prizes.

In particular, thanks to BE Event hire for loan of equipment, Sugar Shamrocks for delicious cup cakes and DVS Commercials for race medals.