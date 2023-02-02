Still time to catch Harby Harlequins production of Robin Hood

The cast of Robin Hood

As usual, the story only loosely resembles the classic adventures of Robin and his Merrie Men.

Richard the Lionheart, King of England, is away fighting in the crusades. Robin of Loxley is outlawed by the really, really bad Sheriff of Nottingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deep in the forest, Robin is befriended by the Merrie Men - outlaws on the side of social justice.

These oppressed, everyday Saxon folk seek to outwit the tax collector and reclaim their money by wile, guile and bakewell tarts, and give the Sheriff’s men a right duffin’ up.

With five performances (it opened last night and closes on Saturday), the cast of 15 will be giving their all following three months of intense rehearsal.

Complementing them is a superb live five-piece band.

Evening performances are at 7:30 pm, plus there is a Saturday matinee at 2 pm. Tickets are on sale now (10am - 7pm) from Judith Neale, tel: 01949 860713. Tickets are priced at £10 adults, £4 children under 16. All Saturday evening seats charged at £10. The shows are selling out fast; booking is essential for all tickets.

The Harby Harlequins are acclaimed for presenting highly original scripts and slick performances with talented actors and musicians.