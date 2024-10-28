The cast for the upcoming Jekyll and Hyde The Musical show performed by The Melton Musical Theatre Company at Melton Theatre

Tickets are on sale for the latest spectacular show performed by the members of The Melton Musical Theatre Company (TMMTC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success and glowing reviews of Beauty and the Beast in June, TMMTC is set to captivate audiences once again with its thrilling adaptation of Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical.

This gothic production runs from Wednesday to Saturday November 13 to 16 and is recommended for ages 12 and up due to its intense themes and graphic scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jekyll and Hyde is a musical adaptation of the much-loved novel, that follows the tale of Dr Henry Jekyll, a brilliant scientist determined to rid humanity of evil.

However, his well-meaning experiment goes horribly wrong, releasing his dark alter ego, Mr. Hyde, who brings terror and destruction to all in his path.

As Jekyll wrestles with his increasingly uncontrollable dual personality, those closest to him, including the vulnerable Lucy and the devoted Emma, find themselves entangled in a tragic descent into horror and madness.

Director, Jak Beasley’s fresh take on this classic musical, complemented by the expert musical direction of Rachael Wilson, brings this story’s emotional tension and shocking transformation scenes to life, with dramatic staging and haunting harmonies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Familiar faces include Charlie Harris, who charmed audiences as Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and now takes on the challenging role of Jekyll/Hyde, joined by Amy Beale returning as Lucy, Jasmine Peveritt as Emma, and a cast of TMMTC favourites and new talent.

With over a litre of fake blood ordered, audiences can expect a performance that’s as visually intense as it is emotionally stirring.

Click HERE to buy tickets.