Get your tickets to Robin Hood Meets Sleeping Beauty family pantomime at Stamford

Robin Hood Meets Sleeping Beauty by Tomorrows Dream Performers

Combining both the heroic outlaw Robin Hood with the magical Sleeping Beauty makes it an ideal Christmas show for everyone. This pantomime with a twist is not something you want to miss and is perfectly created by an extremely talented cast and amazing live musicians.

This magical extravaganza is brought to you by the team behind the 2019 smash hit, Cinderella.

Tomorrow’s Dream Performers strives to consistently provide all the ingredients for the perfect pantomime; an abundance of comedy and sensational song and dance numbers – all performed by a local cast!

A spokesperson for Tomorrow’s Dream Performers said: “We throw in a beautiful princess, three fairies, a daring outlaw and plenty of audience participation as we outwit the wicked fairy and sheriff and let love prevail in this glittering treat for all ages! Join us for a festive adventure into an enchanted fairy tale and meet all your favourite characters along the way.

“Will Sleeping Beauty ever be kissed by true love? Will good triumph over evil? There’s only one way to find out – book your tickets now to this great family pantomime!”