British music icons to appear at Melton Theatre
Happy Mondays frontman, Shaun Ryder, will be on stage on Thursday October 17 and Sex Pistols punk rock star, John Lydon, on Saturday November 16.
Both singers are visiting the town as part of national tours where they will talk about their eventful careers in the industry.
Shaun and his bands - Happy Mondays and Black Grape - came out of the vibrant Manchester music scene in the 1980s and 1990s.
He developed a reputation as a wild man of rock but has since become a popular personality on television shows such as Celebrity Gogglebox, and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.
Shaun is touring in support of his new book, Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.
John Lydon was lead singer and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, under his stage name Johnny Rotten, and he is credited with changing the face of music and sparking a cultural revolution in the 1970s. He continued to push back boundaries with the band, Public Image Limited (PiL).
The audience will get a chance to hear John’s stories from his remarkable life up close and personal at Melton, with a Q and A session included in the show.
Tickets for John’s show go on sale tomorrow (Friday).
Melton Theatre is already selling tickets for Shaun’s event – they cost £31 for standard seats and £81 for a meet and greet, best seats and a goody bag.
Click HERE to book.
