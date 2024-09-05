Shaun Ryder (left) and John Lydon are both appearing at Melton Theatre later this year

Two British music icons are to appear at Melton Theatre later this year.

Happy Mondays frontman, Shaun Ryder, will be on stage on Thursday October 17 and Sex Pistols punk rock star, John Lydon, on Saturday November 16.

Both singers are visiting the town as part of national tours where they will talk about their eventful careers in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun and his bands - Happy Mondays and Black Grape - came out of the vibrant Manchester music scene in the 1980s and 1990s.

Happy Mondays, Shaun Ryder, Torhout/Werchter Festival, Torhout, Belgium, 6th July 1991. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

He developed a reputation as a wild man of rock but has since become a popular personality on television shows such as Celebrity Gogglebox, and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Shaun is touring in support of his new book, Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

John Lydon was lead singer and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, under his stage name Johnny Rotten, and he is credited with changing the face of music and sparking a cultural revolution in the 1970s. He continued to push back boundaries with the band, Public Image Limited (PiL).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audience will get a chance to hear John’s stories from his remarkable life up close and personal at Melton, with a Q and A session included in the show.

English singer Johnny Rotten of punk rock band The Sex Pistols performs live on stage at Leeds Polytechnic during their 'Anarchy Tour', Leeds, UK, 6th December 1976. (Photo by Graham Wood/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Tickets for John’s show go on sale tomorrow (Friday).

Melton Theatre is already selling tickets for Shaun’s event – they cost £31 for standard seats and £81 for a meet and greet, best seats and a goody bag.

Click HERE to book.