The Great Big Green Week comes to Melton Mowbray

The Great Big Green Week will take place in Melton Mowbray from 8th - 16th June 2024.

Climate action coming to Melton Mowbray as part of a nationwide campaign.

Residents in Melton are taking part in the Great Big Green Week this June to highlight the need for urgent action on climate and nature.

Taking place between 8th and 16th June, the climate action campaign known as the Great Big Green Week will see thousands of people across the UK organising local festivals and events. Now in its fourth year, the campaign events will draw attention to climate change and destruction of the natural world, while also making a connection with these issues in communities like Melton.

Dave from Melton Green Transition delivers a community energy talk at Great Big Green Week 2023.

The Great Big Green Week will show that people and communities across the UK are making swaps every day to help create a better world, for us now and for the next generation.

In our town, Melton Green Transitions are working with local businesses and community groups to host a range of activities for residents. Both Lea and Co and More Coffee Co are hosting informative talks from Leicestershire County Council throughout the week and the Country Park Cafe will host a cycle repair workshop, a toy hospital and much more on Saturday 15th June. Melton Green Transition have enlisted the help of local artists, brought together by the local networking group Culture Club, to paint the town green. Residents will be able to follow a trail around the town showcasing how businesses in our town are working together to support one another and be more green. For a full list of events, make sure to follow @meltongreenweek on Instagram and Facebook.

The Great Big Green Week is being organised by The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against climate change, whose members include the National Trust, WWF, Women’s Institute, Oxfam, RSPB and more.