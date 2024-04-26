The first Melton Mowbray Comic Con & Toy Fair
and live on Freeview channel 276
A must for all fans of popular TV & Film, it’s a chance to see the Transformer’s Movie Bumblebee car, and Optimus Prime in robot form,as well as an opportunity to also see Lightening McQueen on display! There will also be a chance to relive those console memories in the Retro Gaming Zone, or show off an amazing costume in the cosplay competition!
With a hall full of stalls selling all sorts of geeky, crafty and retro merchandise and so much more there will be plenty to see and buy! There are some amazing free activities including Face-painting and Lightsaber training all day! If you are looking for something to do this weekend, a fantastic day out that is suitable for all the family then do come along The Stockyard for some super fun at the first ever Melton Mowbray Comic Con & Toy Fair!
The first show took place in the summer of 2022, now Striking Event’s Comic Cons and Toy Fairs continue to go from strength to strength visiting numerous cities and towns across the Midlands and the South with over 40 events planned for 2024. Bringing the thrill and excitement of comics cons to local communities, Striking Events are successfully taking the stress and travelling out of a comic con experience.
Come and experience the fun of one-day comic cons for yourself!