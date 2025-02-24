The Fairtrading Post celebrates 20th anniversary

The Fairtrading Post in Melton Mowbray IMAGE Google StreetView

Staff at The Fairtrading Post in Melton Mowbray will celebrate the shop’s 20th anniversary next month.

The shop, which is on Market Place, is a not-for-profit enterprise run entirely by volunteers and sells a wide range of fairly-traded, high-quality, unusual foods, hampers, gifts, toys, clothes and cards.

Since opening in 2005, the store has been a popular destination in the town centre – it is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, and is always worth a visit.

And on Saturday March 15, the Fairtrading Post will be combining birthday celebrations with the Big Brew, an event which is organised by Transform Trade (previously Traidcraft) to highlight the importance of fairtrade and to raise money in support of trade and climate justice.

The Fairtrading Post say: “Everything we buy is part of the global trade system, from the clothes on our backs to the food on our plates, but the current system is set up so that only a tiny percentage of the world’s population benefits from trade while many producers are underpaid, undervalued and often work in unsafe conditions.

“Yet if we think about where and how the goods we buy are made, we can work with producers and improve lives.

“Everything purchased in the Fairtrading Post helps to do just that.”

Staff are hoping to celebrate their milestone with local residents next month as they look ahead to the shop’s next 20 years.

They invite residents to drop into the shop between noon and 3pm on March 15 for a Fairtrade cuppa, homemade cakes and to discover more about the store, its history and fairtrade in general.