Supercars and Youtube star set to rev up summer at Highcross

Celebrity car customiser and BBC Three sensation, Yianni Charalambous, is set to arrive at Highcross Shopping Centre this summer with a supercharged and exclusive one-day event.

The former recruiter-turned car entrepreneur who has customised vehicles for the likes of Harry Styles and Gordon Ramsay, is partnering with Highcross Shopping Centre and This is Flourish to bring his supercar show, and pop-up shop, to Leicester on Saturday 3 August.

Coined the ‘Supercar Customiser’ in his BBC Three reality series, Yianni, who started his journey back in 2006 with the launch of his North London garage, Yiannimize, has amassed 1.2 million followers on Instagram and a further 2 million on YouTube.

The supercar show, taking place at Highcross between 10am - 5pm, will feature a star-studded line-up of 7 luxury sports cars.

During the free event, Leicester’s car enthusiasts will be able to take a closer look at some world’s best supercars and purchase merchandise in the Yiannimize pop-up shop. Those lucky enough to have already secured a ticket will also be able to meet the star of the BBC series. Tickets for the meet and greet with Yianni are now sold-out.

Jo Tallack, senior general manager at Highcross, said:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this unique event to Highcross this August, helping us to kick-off summer in the city in real style. We pride ourselves in being able to deliver a range of pop-up events that appeal to the people of Leicester, including those seeking more thrilling, high-octane experiences – and the Yiannimize car show and meet and greet is no exception.

“Yianni has developed a fantastic community of car enthusiasts since he began, and I’ve no doubt that many of them, particularly those living in Leicester and the surrounding areas, will be eager to come along to get up close and personal with some of the world’s most luxurious sports cars, meet Yianni himself, and take home some gear to remember the occasion.”

Tickets to meet Yianni are now sold out, however, tickets will not be required to explore the supercar show.

Jo, added:

“This is just one of a number of free activities taking place throughout the centre in August, thanks to the help of agencies like This is Flourish, who have facilitated the booking of Yianni and his team, that families and friends can take advantage of. While we’re not in a position to share any more details about what else is to come just yet, we’ll look forward to revealing more information very soon – so stay tuned!”

Talking about his event at Highcross, and upcoming shows, Yianni Charalambous, said:

"I am super excited to be coming to Highcross for our meet and greet event on the 3rd of August, giving shoppers the chance to stop by, check out the supercars on show and purchase some merchandise from our pop-up shop.”

The social media and TV star’s appearance at Highcross is the first of a number of meet and greet opportunities taking place around the Midlands and North, as Yianni adds:

“True to our promise, we’re also heading to Oadby Racecourse, in Leicestershire, on Sunday 18th of August to host our next motor show, and we plan to unveil more events here in the Midlands and further North. We hope to see you at Highcross for what we hope will be an interactive and fun event for all.”

Paul Clifford, director at This Is Flourish, Highcross’ commercial agency, said:

“We’re proud to be working alongside Highcross as we deliver yet another memorable experience for the shoppers of Leicester. Shopping today, whether in a centre or on the high-street, is increasingly becoming all about the added experience, and we believe the Yiannimize event – which brings together some of the most beloved cars and a star of the screen to life - will be a real hit with all shoppers and car enthusiasts alike.”

For further information about other events taking place at Highcross, visit https://www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.