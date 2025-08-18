Super car showcase: World-class motors arrive at Highcross for one weekend only

Dips Pancholi

Highcross Leicester will roar into life this summer as P1 Autokeys brings an unmissable, free supercar spectacle to the heart of the city and the chance for shoppers to win a new car.

On Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 August 2025, shoppers can get up close to some of the world's most exciting and exotic cars as P1 Autokeys, founded by Leicester's own Dips Pancholi - a supercar specialist - takes over Highcross for a two-day supercar showcase.

Created in partnership with Highcross and This is Flourish, the free event will feature a line-up of world-famous supercars, classic icons, race track cars and unique competition cars, all hand-picked for the occasion.

Running from 10am - to 5pm on both days, this year’s showcase will also unite some of Leicestershire's most popular YouTube personalities alongside Dips. Together, they will be on-hand to meet fans, talk about the cars and custom builds, and reveal P1 Autokeys’ newest YouTube supercar project.

Adding to the spectacle, visitors can also look forward to seeing transformer cars and larger-than-life robotics roaming the centre, providing an interactive photo opportunity.

As well as exploring the displays, which will be located at St. Peter’s Square and in the former Topshop unit on the lower mall, one lucky shoppers will also have the chance to win a 2023 Audi RS3 and £2,000 cash, courtesy of Planet of Dreams.

While free to attend, P1 Autokeys will also be fundraising for LOROS Hospice - Highcross’ chosen charity of the year - with donation points available throughout the event space.

Speaking about the event, Michelle Menezes, Centre Director at Highcross Leicester, said:

"We’re always looking for ways to bring new and exciting experiences to Highcross, and this promises to be a really spectacular event for both car fanatics and families spending a day out in the city this summer.

“What’s also really special is that we’re bringing our shoppers a rare mix of star-studded local talent, like Dips, alongside world-class engineering and the chance for visitors to get their hands on an RS3. We’re confident it’ll be a real highlight of the summer holidays”

Dips Pancholi, founder of P1 Autokeys, added:

“We are incredibly excited for the opportunity with the Highcross, to provide an insight into what P1 Autokeys does and how we do it. Also showing the local community how resilience and persistence can open doors to opportunities and enable dreams to come true.”

For further information about Highcross and its latest openings, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.