Summer savings, al fresco dining and a selection of historic tours await at Belvoir Castle

Belvoir Castle's Animal Park

Belvoir Castle has launched a new ticket for August which includes access to its much-loved Animal Park free of charge, emphasising its mission to offer value-for-money to its visitors.

The Gardens, Goats and Giggles ticket enables visitors to explore the adventure playground, the one-of-a-kind Belvoir-On-Sea Adventure Trail, the beautiful formal gardens and the Animal Park, for an exclusive summer price of £9 per adults and £5.40 per child when pre-booked online.

Opened earlier this year, the park is home to Stu the calf, goats and their kids, donkeys, pigs, cows and sheep who are looked after by a dedicated team of experts. Visitors can feed the animals and read about their care, natural environment and quirky personalities on information boards.

Eleanor Melville, marketing manager at Belvoir Castle said: “Summer is the perfect time to enjoy all our outside activities at Belvoir Castle which is why we’re launching our new Gardens, Goats and Giggles ticket. It’s the ultimate family package and access to this many activities haven't been available on one ticket before, so we’re delighted to offer this to families as they entertain little ones over the holidays.”

New menu at the Belvoir Bistro

For those looking for a more factual and historic visit, Belvoir Castle’s specially curated tours are taking place throughout summer, including the Film Lover’s Tour on selected Wednesdays and Thursdays. Guided by one of the Castle’s volunteers, guests hear first-hand accounts about how film crews used Belvoir Castle’s interior splendour and exterior facades in multiple period dramas including Netflix’s The Crown and BBC’s The Young Victoria.

Throughout August, art enthusiasts can wander the Castle’s extensive art galleries on a special tour of the Duke of Rutland’s collection, which includes paintings by Gainsborough, Reynolds and the Dutch Masters.

Whilst in September during the What The Butler Saw tours, knowledgeable guides spill the secrets of servant life and share stories, anecdotes and characters who worked to support the Dukes and Duchesses of the past.

“Our visitors come back to Belvoir Castle often and during each occasion, they want to discover something new. Film culture, art, horticulture and the personalities who lived at the Castle are themes we get lots of questions about, so offering tours is the perfect way to get the insider scoop and brings Belvoir to life for so many individuals,” added Eleanor.

Belvoir Castle's Adventure Playground

After a busy day exploring, the Belvoir Bistro is serving its new menu which includes loaded sandwiches and fries, light lunches, salads and an array of desserts and cakes beautifully displayed on the front counter. Take lunch al fresco with breathtaking views of the valley, with the pizza oven fired up every day and the newly opened Spritz Bar serving Aperol Spritz, jug of Pimms and Hugo Spritz cocktails.

Round off the day with some retail therapy at the Belvoir Retail Village, which is home to The Belvoir Farm Shop, The Duchess Collection, Bumbles Interior Design, The Grange Garden Centre and homeware stores Nordic Style and Tori Murphy.

To purchase the Gardens, Goats and Giggles ticket or book a space on one of the tours, please visit the website: www.belvoircastle.com

To see the Belvoir Bistro’s new menu and reserve a table visit: belvoircastle.com/retail-village/dining/belvoir-bistro