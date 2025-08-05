Strictly stars, Leicester legends and unmissable entertainment this autumn at Loughborough Town Hall

Loughborough Town Hall glides into autumn with a hat trick of Strictly Come Dancing royalty, setting the stage for a dazzling new season of entertainment.

From ballroom brilliance and backstage secrets to nights of disco, swing, rock, and world-class comedy, the venue’s autumn 2025 line-up is packed with unforgettable shows for all tastes.

The season kicks off with the King of the Ballroom, Strictly judge Anton Du Beke, who appears on 15 October for a charming evening of storytelling, live dance, music and insights from behind the glitterball. Every ticket includes a signed copy of Anton’s brand-new 2025 book, making this a must-see for fans of the show.

Later in the season, on 5 November, Strictly dancer Vincent Simone offers a passionate journey through Buenos Aires in Tango Passions, bringing the beauty of the Argentine tango to life with a cast of world-class dancers and music ranging from Piazzolla to Gotan Project.

Judi Love

And on the 8 June, Craig Revel Horwood brings his glitzy one-man show Revelations – Songs Boys Don’t Sing to the Town Hall, blending dramatic tales, dazzling dance and songs from his debut album, all delivered with his signature flair.

The autumn programme also features a host of local legends with An Evening with Leicester City Legends, on 28 January, where football fans can enjoy Tony Cottee, Emile Heskey and Matt Elliott as they come together to reflect on their careers and unforgettable moments from the pitch. One of Leicester’s most iconic bands, Showaddywaddy, returns to the stage on 7 November with a retro-charged setlist including Under the Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, and Hey Rock & Roll – promising a night of pure feel-good nostalgia.

Those wanting to get on their dancing shoes will be spoilt for choice this season live performances across a range of genres. On 6 September, Lost in Music steps into the golden age of disco with anthems from Sister Sledge, Chic and Donna Summer. Northern Live: Do I Love You, on 26 September, delivers the best of Northern Soul with a full band and powerful vocals and onn 17 October, BBC Radio’s Trevor Nelson returns to Loughborough with Soul Nation, a high-energy night of R&B, soul and 90s club classics in an unforgettable DJ set.

The music continues with a jam-packed schedule including The Story of Swingon 25 September, Disco for Grown Ups on 20 September, The Glam Rock Show on 4 September, and Rat Pack: Swingin’ at the Sands on 6 November. Classic tribute performances include Bon Jovi Experience on 5 September, You Win Again – Celebrating the Bee Gees on 3 October, FastLove – A Tribute to George Michael on 8 November, and Talon – The Best of Eagles on 9 November.

Fast building a reputation as THE place in the midlands to see Live Comedy, Loughborough Town Hall also welcomes some of the UK’s finest comedic talent. Returning favourites Fascinating Aïda appear on 27 and 28 October with their trademark razor-sharp satire and show-stopping songs.

A strong comedy line-up this season also includes Scummy Mummies on 19 September, Task Master’s Ivo Graham on 24 September, the incredible Judy Love on the 25th and 26th September, IACGMEOH’s Babatunde Aléshé on 2 October, Georgie Carroll on 4 October, Shaparak Khorsandi on 8 October, Miles Jupp on 16 October, Marcus Brigstocke on 30 October and Jimeoin on 31 October. Looking ahead into 2026, Geoff Norcott will perform on 12 February, followed by Andy Parsons on 20 March with a brand-new show.

The stage also lights up with musicals, drama and dance. From 9 to 13 September, LAOS presents Evita, followed by The Producers from 7 to 11 October, and Annie, presented by Greasepaint from 21 to 25 October. Defying Gravity – West End Women appears on 26 October, and in the new year, The CTC Company brings the magical family favourite Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to the stage from 20 to 24 January.

Dance lovers are also in for a treat with a stunning performance of The Nutcracker by Crown Ballet on 12 October, while theatre fans can explore the moving final hours of Oscar Wilde in Wilde Without the Boy on 1 November.

The season also offers more brass, country and classic sounds. On 25 January, the legendary Grimethorpe Colliery Band returns with their world-renowned brass brilliance. A Country Night in Nashville on 30 January celebrates the best of contemporary country music, followed by Barry Steele & Friends: The Roy Orbison Story on 31 January, and Walk Right Back – The Everly Brothers Story on 4 November.

A Festive Treat for the Whole Family: Cinderella

This Christmas, Loughborough Town Hall proudly presents the magical pantomime Cinderella. The multi award-winning Little Wolf Entertainment returns with a spectacular new production that promises sparkling sets, fabulous frocks, side-splitting slapstick and not one, but two outrageous dames running from Saturday 22 November to Sunday 4 January 2026.

Suitable for all ages, this lavish and larger-than-life pantomime is an unmissable festive treat for the whole family. The clock is ticking – so grab your tickets to the ball now. After all… the shoe must go on!

There truly is something for everyone this season at Loughborough Town Hall. For more information on these events and to book tickets, visit loughboroughtownhall.co.uk or contact the Box Office at 01509 231914.