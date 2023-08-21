Start practising your sausage catching - it's nearly time for the Long Clawson Dog Show
SAVE THE DATE The Long Clawson Dog Show is on 16 September. This was great fun last year and saw some worthy winners.
By Lorna McQuillan
Published 21st Aug 2023
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:51 BST
This year there will be stalls and children's games and lots and lots of cake alongside the dog show.
This year also sees the David Dickens Long Clawson Cup for best Long Clawson Dog which has been donated by his family in memory of David.
Classes start at 12.30 and include Best Sausage Catcher, Best Rescue, Golden Oldie and lots of others.