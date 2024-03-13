Spring Trends in 2024: Florals, prints and sustainable fashion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Helping those looking to shop more sustainably this year is the UK’s largest roaming kilo sale, Worth the Weight. Based in Sheffield, Worth the Weight was founded in 2018 as a way of fighting fast fashion.

According to research from Roundup.org (1) Fast fashion is currently the second most polluting industry on the planet, with 2.1 billions tonnes of carbon emissions each year. With as much as 92 million tonnes of clothing ending up in landfills each year (2). Which begs the question, is there an alternative?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Globally, sustainable industry is currently worth over $6.5 billion and is expected to grow to $10.1 billion by 2025. And by 2023 rise to a whooping $15 billion (3).

Worth The Weight Event

Events like Worth The Weight’s Leicester Kilo Sale at The Venue @ DMU on Saturday 23rd March, offer a chance for shoppers to rethink their shopping habits and become part of the shopping revolution. The event will feature nine tonnes of handpicked vintage and pre-owned stock to have a rummage through.

It can also be a tough time that’s why they are continuing to cap heavier items at £20. Even if it weighs over a kilo, you’ll never pay more than £20 for 1 item! Just be sure to point out heavy items to your server at the till to redeem the discount.

Chris Davies, Worth The Weight Organiser, said: “We’re noticing a change in shopper demographic during the events, Leicester has seen families of all ages coming together to help support the sustainable clothing industry.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Worth The Weight will return to The Venue @ DMU Saturday 23rd March from 11am until 5pm. Entry is £3 for early bird and £2 after.