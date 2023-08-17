News you can trust since 1859
SPAR Launches exciting Spinner Winner campaign in collaboration with YouTuber MrBeast

SPAR stores across the UK have launched an exclusive competition with YouTube star MrBeast where winners can get their hands on a staggering prize pool exceeding £150,000 including free Feastables, a car worth up to £50,000 and £10,000 in cash.
By Chloe RushworthContributor
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:43 BST

SPAR announced earlier this month that it is now sellingFeastables, a range of viral chocolate bars from MrBeast following the brand’s huge success in the US.

Created by the American YouTuber turned business mogul, who currently has 116M subscribers, the snacks are proving a huge hit much like Prime drinks, with MrBeast claiming that many stores had already sold out.

Running now until the 30th August the online Spinner Winner competition offers shoppers a daily opportunity to spin a wheel and win fantastic prizes - as well as enter the prize draw to win a brand new car or £10,000 cash.

SPAR Spinner WinnerSPAR Spinner Winner
And for those that want to play Spinner Winner in person more than 15 in-store events will be taking place across the UK to offer SPAR customers the chance to physically spin a wheel and immerse themselves in the game.

The campaign will reach SPAR MELTON MOWBRAY on 20thAugust 2pm - 4pm It promises to be an event filled with entertainment, surprises, and of course, many lucky winners!

So far over 50 shoppers have won prizes in-store including £100 cash, a cardboard cut-out of MrBeast or a year’s worth of Feastables, and more than 68,000 vouchers have been won by SPAR shoppers.

To access the list of participating stores and to review the complete terms and conditions, check outhttps://www.sparspinwin.co.uk/

