Rutland Sinfonia’s Young Musicians Showcase

By Rachel Rayner
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 20:48 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 09:48 BST
Rutland Sinfonia in performanceplaceholder image
Rutland Sinfonia in performance
Rutland Sinfonia welcomes two local young musicians to perform in Oakham

Whether you enjoy live orchestral concerts on a regular basis… or it’s something totally new to you…

Most Popular

Don’t miss the Rutland Sinfonia’s “Young Musicians Showcase”, Saturday evening, the 8th of March, at Oakham School Chapel. Featuring some of the most popular classical music, performed by talented local students alongside performances by the Sinfonia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets – at just £10 – are available at Ticket Source.co.uk, or from Oakham Wines and Oundle Bookshop.

Rutland Sinfonia is approaching it's 50th year of bringing high quality

Details at Rutland Sinfonia.org.uk

Related topics:OakhamTickets
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice