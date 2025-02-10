Rutland Sinfonia’s Young Musicians Showcase
Rutland Sinfonia welcomes two local young musicians to perform in Oakham
Whether you enjoy live orchestral concerts on a regular basis… or it’s something totally new to you…
Don’t miss the Rutland Sinfonia’s “Young Musicians Showcase”, Saturday evening, the 8th of March, at Oakham School Chapel. Featuring some of the most popular classical music, performed by talented local students alongside performances by the Sinfonia.
Tickets – at just £10 – are available at Ticket Source.co.uk, or from Oakham Wines and Oundle Bookshop.
Rutland Sinfonia is approaching it's 50th year of bringing high quality
Details at Rutland Sinfonia.org.uk