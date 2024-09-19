Rutland Sinfonia - A Symphony of Britain
An exciting concert of music being performed in Oakham, featuring Elgar’s magnificent cello concerto
Rutland Sinfonia’s opening concert of the 2024-2025 season features two brand new works by local composers, the ever popular and audience pleasing Elgar Cello Concerto and concluding with Northampton born Malcolm Arnold’s 2nd symphony.
Conducted by Paul Hilliam
Becky Taylor - Fantasy Elgar - Cello Concerto George Brown - Concertino for Trumpet and Strings Malcolm Arnold - Symphony No 2 Soloists: Jonathan Aasgaard - Cello George Hilliam - Trumpet
This concert is sponsored by the Malcolm Arnold Society: www.malcolmarnoldsociety.co.uk/
