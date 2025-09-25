Return visit to Whissendine after London triumph

Dogwood Productions make a return visit to the area on Tuesday 30th of September after a tour that included standing ovations at one of London’s top fringe theatres, The Space, famously the venue supported by actor Ian McKellen. Their new play, Honestly is at Whissendine Village Hall and features Chloe, who lives her life by a series of ever more incredible lies!

Often, she’s back to school; her youthful looks that allow the 26 year old to regularly enrol at sixth form colleges. Or work in a warehouse amongst other immigrants from Eastern Europe in the gig economy. Or into the trust of parents attracted to the Gauloise smoking French au pair. And now, into custody.

What next for Chloe depends on the psychologist’s report. Emma is undoubtedly in trouble, she has to write the report and it must be accurate. So, ask a compulsive liar if she’s telling the truth. And if Chloe is a compulsive liar., is it a condition or a con, villain or victim, deserving of care or incarceration? Chloe has never been content with one life: if you’re not happy with this one, why not make up a new one?

Dogwood Productions specialises in new writing, taking its work to community venues, art centres and theatres, including the RSC at Stratford, and being transmitted on both BBC Radio 4 and the World Service.

Chloe puts her interrogator under pressure

The production has beenmade possible through the support of Arts Council England.

Tickets are available from: Mace Store, 39 Main St., Whissendine LE15 7ES and at

www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk/boxoffice

More details from [email protected]

And at https://www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk/honestly