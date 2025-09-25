Return visit to Whissendine after London triumph
Often, she’s back to school; her youthful looks that allow the 26 year old to regularly enrol at sixth form colleges. Or work in a warehouse amongst other immigrants from Eastern Europe in the gig economy. Or into the trust of parents attracted to the Gauloise smoking French au pair. And now, into custody.
What next for Chloe depends on the psychologist’s report. Emma is undoubtedly in trouble, she has to write the report and it must be accurate. So, ask a compulsive liar if she’s telling the truth. And if Chloe is a compulsive liar., is it a condition or a con, villain or victim, deserving of care or incarceration? Chloe has never been content with one life: if you’re not happy with this one, why not make up a new one?
Dogwood Productions specialises in new writing, taking its work to community venues, art centres and theatres, including the RSC at Stratford, and being transmitted on both BBC Radio 4 and the World Service.
The production has beenmade possible through the support of Arts Council England.
Tickets are available from: Mace Store, 39 Main St., Whissendine LE15 7ES and at
www.dogwoodproductions.co.uk/boxoffice
More details from [email protected]