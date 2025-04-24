Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

2Funky Arts is offering an exciting paid opportunity for artists of Black, African, and Caribbean heritage to take centre stage in a powerful new Midlands tour, And Still I Rise, as part of Black History Month this October.

This dynamic showcase will feature 12 bold, unapologetic creatives who are ready to express the rhythm, resilience and richness of Black culture. Each selected artist will develop a brand-new 6–8-minute performance piece, responding instinctively to themes of identity, heritage, and liberation. Whether inspired by Maya Angelou’s iconic poem Still I Rise, Black history, or their own lived experiences – the stage is theirs.

The tour will travel across four cities in the Midlands:

Friday 3 October – Y Theatre, Leicester

Friday 10 October – Midlands Arts Centre (MAC), Birmingham

Friday 17 October – Baby People, Derby

Friday 24 October – Nottingham Arts Theatre

Raise Your Voice: 2Funky Arts Seeks New Midlands Talent for Black History Month Showcase Tour

All performance styles are welcome – including poetry, music, dance, and theatre – and selected artists will receive £500 to develop and rehearse their work, plus £200 for each performance.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over and based in the Midlands. All artists must be available for the full run of tour dates.

Speaking on the significance of the project, 2Funky Arts Director Vijay Mistry said:

“And Still I Rise is an important project, helping to celebrate the rich history of Black culture by providing a platform for hidden stories. This showcase represents an opportunity for emerging artists to express their voices through powerful art forms such as music and poetry.”

Only 12 artists will be selected for this exciting opportunity. It’s time to rise, speak out, and be heard.

DEADLINE TO APPLY - Monday 30 June 2025

Artists will also be required to attend:

- a rehearsal feedback session on Saturday 20th September 12pm - 4pm (Artists will be paid £75 to attend this) and an online evaluation meeting on Monday 27th October 6pm - 7pm

For more info & to apply visit - https://forms.gle/M6i4DzqgCG21EhAH6

Project partners - Punch, Baby People. Supported using public funding by Arts Council England