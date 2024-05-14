RAFA Rides returns to Rutland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RAF Association’s global cycling event RAFA Rides will return to Kendrew Barracks, formerly RAF Cottesmore, in Rutland on Saturday 15 June.

Famous for its unbeatable atmosphere, riders will tackle a selection of routes, ranging from 25 to 100 miles, around the picturesque countryside of Leicestershire and Rutland.

Rachel Huxford, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the RAF Association, said: “RAFA Rides not only fosters a deep sense of connection between riders, but it also helps people to improve their overall physical and mental wellbeing by encouraging them to invest in their health and fitness, all whilst raising money to support the Association’s vital welfare work.

“Last year over 1,000 cyclists took part in our event in Rutland and around the globe, raising over £110,000. We’re looking forward to welcoming more riders than ever in 2024 as we continue to grow the event, providing even more ways for people to be part of this incredible global community.”

An addition for the 2024 season is the RAFA Rides virtual global Zwift event. The Zwift ride will take place on Saturday 15 June and will feature as a live feed during the RAFA Rides event at Kendrew Barracks.

Cyclists based all over the world can also join in with RAFA Rides Your Way where teams and individuals can create their own events, choosing their own start time, distance and location.