Pickleball has come to Hamilton

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world including here in the UK. Whilst still a great workout it is less physically demanding on the body than tennis, accessible to all ages and abilities it's easy to see why it is becoming so popular.

We Penny and Michael Biggs first came across pickleball during lockdown, watching videos online and thought it looked great fun. We were delighted when Hamilton Tennis Club on Sandy Lane in Melton announced they were having a pickleball taster day in May this year.

Following the success of the initial tasters days, Hamilton Tennis Club fully embraced pickleball and launched regular sessions. We now have a thriving pickleball community at the club of 20-30 regular players on Mondays and Saturdays. We are extremely grateful to the club for the way they have helped us grow and evolve, in particular the chairman has been instrumental in facilitating everything we needed to develop the pickleball community. Whilst we are competitive and play to win, we also enjoy the social side of playing where we have made new friends, and every session is hugely enjoyable.

It is down to the support of Hamilton and their team that has enabled the new pickleball section of the club to grow. They have helped and facilitated everything that we need (including equipment, comms and booking) to develop what has become a pickleball community, an example of how people of different ages, abilities and backgrounds can come together to enjoy sports and benefit from the physical and mental well-being aspects.

Pickleball photo by Aleksander Saks on Unsplash

At subsequent Open days children were joining in and for the regular players the age group ranges from 25 to 75. For anyone interested in finding out more - come along and give it a try, everyone welcome at Hamilton's Team Pickleball.