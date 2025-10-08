Parisian music comes to Scalford Village Hall on 6 November
Thursday 6 November 2025, 7.30pm
Tickets £18 in advance, £20 on the door. EARLY BIRD tickets at £16 until 23 October. Find tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/swing-from-paris-at-scalford-village-hall-tickets-1765759527279
Swing from Paris are an all-string jazz quartet of violin, guitars and double bass, inspired by the music of the 1930s, ’40s and '50s: from the cafés and cabarets of Montmartre to Artie Shaw, Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and the master of tango Astor Piazzolla.
Known for their tight ensemble sound and virtuosic performances, the group brings a distinctive Parisian flair to vintage jazz and stylish swing. They have performed at major UK and European festivals including the renowned Django Reinhardt Festival at Samois-sur-Seine, and appearances range from BBC TV and radio to the French Embassy at Kensington Palace.