Oakham recital showcases local talent
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Anne Bolt, a gifted pianist born and raised in Leicestershire, will join forces with Toby White, a distinguished cellist and music educator at both Oakham and Uppingham Schools. Together, they will present a captivating program of Romantic-era music, including Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata, Schumann’s Fantasiestücke, and Franck’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, adapted for cello.
This evening promises an exquisite blend of lyrical beauty, passion, and technical prowess, as the duo brings to life works that showcase the expressive capabilities of the cello.
Tickets are available in advance for £10, or £12 on the door, with free entry for school-aged children. For bookings, contact Oakham School’s Box Office at 01572 758820. You can also purchase a £25 Season Ticket for all three Professional Concerts Oakham will be hosting this year.
Don't miss this opportunity to experience the talents of these accomplished musicians in the heart of Oakham!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.