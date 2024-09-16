Oakham recital showcases local talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music lovers are in for a treat this September as Oakham School hosts a recital featuring local pianist Anne Bolt and renowned cellist Toby White. The concert, part of Oakham's Professional Music series, takes place at Oakham School Chapel on Thursday, 26th September, at 7:30 pm.

Anne Bolt, a gifted pianist born and raised in Leicestershire, will join forces with Toby White, a distinguished cellist and music educator at both Oakham and Uppingham Schools. Together, they will present a captivating program of Romantic-era music, including Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata, Schumann’s Fantasiestücke, and Franck’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, adapted for cello.

This evening promises an exquisite blend of lyrical beauty, passion, and technical prowess, as the duo brings to life works that showcase the expressive capabilities of the cello.

Tickets are available in advance for £10, or £12 on the door, with free entry for school-aged children. For bookings, contact Oakham School’s Box Office at 01572 758820. You can also purchase a £25 Season Ticket for all three Professional Concerts Oakham will be hosting this year.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the talents of these accomplished musicians in the heart of Oakham!