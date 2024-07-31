New Comedy Club to open in Melton Mowbray

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I'd like to share the opening of our new Comedy Club in Melton Town. We'll be at Tubes Nightspot. Opening night is September 27th 2024.

Having been a big fan of live comedy for years I felt that Melton needed it's own venue. Although the theatre features performances every now and then I believe that there's space and an appetite for a dedicated club in the town centre. Pork Pie Comedy Club will be in Tubes. The plan is to grow the club to a point where we can do one night a month on the last friday of the month. The opening night is Friday the 27th of September.

We have a proffessional line up booked and lots of interested acts that are keen to come to Melton for future shows. Danny Deegan will headline in September with Freddie Farell and Ryan Gough opening and compering respectively. Marie Goulbourne and Will Smith (not that one) will support in the "middle" slots. Our mantra at Pork Pie Comedy Club is "The only thing we take seriously is the comedy". That's true on the night for the punters but we're very serious about building the club as a business going forwards. We want to bring professional acts to Melton and give people the opportunity to forget life for a few hours and laugh together!

