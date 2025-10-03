New autumn nature events give visitors exclusive access to the ancient woodlands of Rutland

This autumn, nature-curious visitors will have the opportunity to experience the nature and beauty of the Leicestershire and Rutland’s largest ancient woodland in a programme of tours and workshops – run by Wild Rutland and led by experts.

These events are the latest in a successful programme of events held this summer, which allowed the public to venture into Burley Woods, for the first time.

Running throughout October, each one will introduce visitors to the animals, plants and fungi which choose to make Burley Woods their home, as the summer breeding birds leave, we begin the switch of those who migrate to our warmer climbs for winter. From children’s wildlife safaris to specialist mushroom workshops, Wild Rutland’s expert guides will give special insight into the ecosystems in the woods and tell stories about the species that have been spotted there.

Join Tim Appleton, MBE, founder of the hugely popular Global Bird Fair, on a guided walk through the woods as the sun rises or try your hand at identifying the autumn mushroom species with renowned mycologist Claudio Bincoletto.

Deer in Burley Woods

All the events take place within the grassland and wooded landscape which stretches from Oakham bypass to Burley Woods. CEO of Wild Rutland Hugh Vere Nicoll said, “Burley Woods is one of the most magical and exciting places, hidden away in the heart of Rutland and I’m so excited to be able to share it with visitors. We had such positive feedback from our summer events and so we’re delighted to host more so everyone can enjoy the nature in this incredible landscape.

“Our events are suitable for all ages, and we are hosting events specifically catered to children throughout the half term holidays. Since the tours go through the woodland, we recommend that people wear suitable footwear to ensure you get the most out of the experience.”

The site, which set in 1,000 acres of ancient woodland and historic parkland, is earmarked for a major new nature-inspired visitor attraction called Wild Rutland. The forthcoming eco-tourism attraction will offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity for visitors to experience nature first hand, while protecting the local species of wildlife, fauna and flora.

“Our events are a small taster of what we want to offer when Wild Rutland is up and running. There’s nothing like that moment when you first see a wild deer in the distance or spot ravens soaring above the autumn leaves. With Wild Rutland, we want to help people experience these incredible moments in nature first hand, in a way that’s exciting and educational while still providing a place for nature to thrive.”

Prices for the events range from £15 to £60.

To find out more and book tickets online please visit the Wild Rutland website: wildrutland.com/events/