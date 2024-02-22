News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING

Music in Twyford - Friday March 1st

Martin Wood - How To Lose Your Blues With The BluesTwyford Village Hall 7:30pm
By Christopher TrentContributor
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Up-tempo beat of ragtime, soulful gospel, cheeky hokum lyrics and driving rhythms of Texas combine for an evening guaranteed to take your blues away!

The soulful sound of gospel blues, the cheeky lyrics of hokum and the driving rhythms of Texas and the Delta, which gave birth to Rock 'n' Roll. It's Saturday night dance music and Sunday morning gospel. It's songs about slow horses, fast women, and getting the next train out of here. Blues is the Healer, as John Lee Hooker said. And that's the point of this great show.

Martin Wood brings you a night of this wonderful music, guaranteed to take your blues away.

Friday 1 March 7:30pm. Licensed bar, raffle.

Twyford Village Hall, LE14 2HU

Tickets £14 or £12 in advance: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/twyford-village-hall

Related topics:BluesTexasTickets