Melton Theatre: Good Times - A tribute to the music of Nile Rodgers & Chic

Good Times The Band

(Formerly Known as "Chic to Chic") Good Times are a tribute band that goes above and beyond to capture the essence and vibrant energy of Nile Rodgers’ iconic funk, soul, and disco music. Their dedication to authenticity is evident in every aspect of their performance, ensuring an unforgettable experience for their audience.

Saturday 25th January 2025 - Ticket Link: meltontheatre-tickets.ticketsolve.com

When you attend a Good Times concert, you can expect to be transported back in time as they bring the magic of Nile Rodgers’ music to life on stage. Their dynamic and high-energy 90-minute set is a non-stop journey through the infectious grooves and infectious beats that defined the era.The band members spare no detail in recreating the atmosphere of a true Chic performance. Dressed in sequins and funky outfits, they embody the spirit of the era and transport the audience to the height of disco glamour.

But it’s not just about the music. Good Times understand the importance of engaging with the crowd and creating a truly interactive experience. They thrive on the electric energy shared between the stage and the dance floor, ensuring that everyone in the audience becomes a part of the celebration.

Good Times in action.

What sets Good Times apart from other tribute bands is their meticulous attention to detail. They have carefully curated a setlist that includes all of Nile Rodgers’ greatest hits, such as “Good Times,” “Le Freak,” and “Everybody Dance.” Additionally, they pay homage to Rodgers’ incredible production work for legendary artists like Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, David Bowie, and Daft Punk, among many others.With Good Times, you can expect an evening filled with non-stop dancing and infectious rhythms. Their captivating performance will have you grooving on the dance floor from start to finish. Whether you’re a die-hard Chic fan or simply love the disco era, Good Times guarantees a night of pure musical delight.