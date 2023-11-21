Melton organisations join together 'In Harmony' to raise funds for the community at the Market Tavern

Melton not-for-profit community organisation Sunny Skies Enterprise CIC are joined by local tutor company Melton Music Tuition, to bring an evening that puts the fun into fundraising!

This Saturday 25th November Melton Music Tuition alongside other local organisations will be getting together to support Sunny Skies Enterprise CIC, a local not-for-profit that supports opportunities for adults with disabilities and those experiencing poor mental health.

They have been working tirelessly to organise a fundraising concert which will support the development of a new hub and outside wellbeing space which can be enjoyed by the whole community. 'In Harmony' event, a music concert at the Market Tavern, will be a fun evening, celebrating inclusion, progression and community spirit.

There will be a raffle with some amazing prizes available including Leicester Tiger tickets, a Round Corner Brewery tour, meal and drinks at Montero Lounge, Afternoon Tea for 2 and many more!

Local learning disability service, Welly's Work Place will be preparing table decorations, food and cakes to serve to guests plus handmade crafts will be on sale. Local food establishment Feast & the Furious have also teamed up to serve interval food.

There will be a wide array of live music taking place plus opportunities to win prizes with a Welly's quiz and bingo afterwards. Raffle tickets can be bought by visiting the Community cafe in Melton Country Park or via Facebook or Instagram.

Event tickets can be bought via the following link: https://stagestubs.com/sunny-skies-enterprise-cic/in-harmony.

It has been a delight to have so much community support in organising what is going to be a really enjoyable community evening of music, good food, and prizes! Tickets are seated and cost £15 each, all profit will be going towards accessible pathways and wheelchair friendly raised beds for the community. We hope to see you there!

Edward will be serving and performing at In Harmony.