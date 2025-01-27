Melton Mowbray Young Farmers charity tractor run returns
The event sets off from David Musson Fencing at 4pm and follows a route around the villages of the Vale of Belvoir, through Old Dalby, Nether Broughton, Long Clawson, Hose, Harby, Plungar, Barkestone, Stathern, Eastwell, Scalford, Holwell, Ab Kettleby and Wartnaby.
This year the club is raising money for two worthy charities – Cancer Research and Farming Community Network.
Organisers are calling on people to go along with their tractor to take part – it costs £10 enter.
You are also more than welcome to support this spectacular event on the streets of all the villages the rally will be passing through.
Hot and cold refreshments are available at David Musson Fencing before and after the event.
The theme is Valentine's Day, so participants are encouraged to dress themselves and their tractor accordingly.
The rally is expected to finish in the Wartnaby Triangle around 5.40pm.
Go along and support the event if you can.