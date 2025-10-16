Melton Mowbray Comic Con returns – a day of family fun and fandom!

Get ready, Melton! Bolt Events is bringing the magic back with Melton Mowbray Comic Con, taking place on Saturday 25th October 2025 at The Stockyard.

Fans of all ages can look forward to a jam-packed day filled with movie cars, incredible cosplay, interactive zones, retro gaming, and a huge selection of stalls selling comics, collectables, toys, LEGO, crafts, and more.

The event promises something for everyone — whether you’re a lifelong collector or simply looking for a fun family day out. Expect to see free character meet and greets, and costume competitions.

Event organiser Zoe Crofts said:

Smiles, cosplay and family fun – that’s what Bolt Events Comic Cons are all about!placeholder image
“We love bringing our Comic Cons to new towns and seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces. Melton Mowbray really embraced us last year, and we can’t wait to be back for another day full of fun, laughter and fandom.”

🎟️ Tickets are available now at www.bolt-events.com

Don’t miss out — join the adventure and be part of Melton’s biggest pop culture celebration!

