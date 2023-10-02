News you can trust since 1859
Melton Mowbray Choral Society – 10th Anniversary concert

In celebration of ten successful years since their first concert, Melton Mowbray Choral Society is staging a concert at St Mary’s Church on Saturday 21st October at 7.30pm.
By Fiona HardingContributor
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
They will be joining forces with dancers from SMB College Melton to put on a spectacular showing of Howard Goodall’s Eternal Light Requiem. The second half of the show will feature some of the choir’s favourite pieces of music performed over the last decade.

Since its inception, the choir has performed music from major choral works through to popular show tunes - and this concert promises something for everyone. The beautiful St Mary’s church offers the perfect acoustic backdrop for what looks set to be a fantastic evening.

Tickets are available in advance for £12.50 at https://stagestubs.com/melton-mowbray-choral-society/melton-mowbray-choral-societys-10th-anniversary-concert and also at The Centre @ Mary’s Place.

Or you can buy tickets on the door for £15.

