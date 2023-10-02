Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They will be joining forces with dancers from SMB College Melton to put on a spectacular showing of Howard Goodall’s Eternal Light Requiem. The second half of the show will feature some of the choir’s favourite pieces of music performed over the last decade.

Since its inception, the choir has performed music from major choral works through to popular show tunes - and this concert promises something for everyone. The beautiful St Mary’s church offers the perfect acoustic backdrop for what looks set to be a fantastic evening.

Tickets are available in advance for £12.50 at https://stagestubs.com/melton-mowbray-choral-society/melton-mowbray-choral-societys-10th-anniversary-concert and also at The Centre @ Mary’s Place.