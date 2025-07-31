Melton Mowbray artist stretches the boundaries of this year’s biggest ever Northants and Rutland Open Studios Art Festival

Julia H Murphy at her studio in Long Clawson

A celebration of over 300 artists from across Northampton and Leicestershire kicks off this September with artists opening their homes, studios and venues to invite the public to view their work.

Northants Open Studios encourages potters, painters, sculptors, textile artists, printmakers, jewellery makers, and every kind of creative in between to bare their studios to the public, so you can see firsthand where the magic happens.

Julia H Murphy will be opening her home in Long Clawson during the first two weekends of September and warmly invites you to experience her art in an informal, friendly setting. Julia says, ‘Come for a chat, no pressure, no obligation, just a chance for me to share my paintings and maybe even persuade you to have a go at hand printing some papers…either way the kettle will be on!’

Julia's studio is on the most northerly point of the art trail. Start your day in Long Clawson, then head over to a group exhibition in Buckminster Village Hall before going on to explore what the rest of the art trail has to offer. Julia says, ‘This is the first year I have exhibited in the Northants Open Studio event, and I am excited to be part of this friendly, vibrant community, whilst extending the map to include Melton and the Vale of Belvoir, allowing more people to enjoy the open studios experience’

Make a day of it and plan your route across the county. All details and maps can be found at www.nros.co.uk and will be published in the brochure, which will be available at various sites across the county.

Julia's open studio is running across the first two weekends in September on the 6th & 7th, 13th & 14th, 10 am-4 pm.

Find her at 3 School Lane, Long Clawson, LE14 4PB.

Contact her at info@juliahmurphyartiststudio.