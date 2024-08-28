Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The churches of St Mary's, Melton Mowbray and St Mary the Virgin, Thorpe Arnold will be open on Saturday, September 14 from 10am until 4pm for the annual Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust’s Ride and Stride charity event. They will also be open for visitors.

Both churches have benefited from the Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust charity. At the same time, Thorpe Arnold church will be open for the free Heritage Open Day event.

There will be information on display, a children's quiz sheet, and free information and local history leaflets. Free light refreshments available. Toilets in village hall opposite. No booking required.

Thorpe Arnold church is accessible for pushchairs, although there are three steps to navigate, but unfortunately on this occasion is not accessible for wheelchairs.

St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray

Please use the church/village hall car park, just past the bus shelter on the A607 Grantham road, it's a two-minute walk from the church.

Lag Lane is a no through road, there is no access from Saxby Road.