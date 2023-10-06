Mark gets 'all shook up' performing at Elvis tribute concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Hopkinson was one of a dozen singers impersonating ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ at the annual Porthcawl Elvis Festival, in south Wales, where he was the only amateur contestant.

All had to sing two songs of their choice and Mark crooned ‘I can’t help falling in love’ and ‘Fever’ in front of six judges and a large audience of 340 people at the town’s Grand Pavilion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately, he didn’t make it through to the final three but Mark, who used to live in Queniborough, commented: “It was an amazing experience to share the stage with really talented and friendly Elvis tribute acts and to have my wife and some friends in the audience cheering me on was brilliant.

Elvis tribute acts on stage at the concert in Porthcawl, including Melton's Mark Hopkinson

"It was a great confidence-booster for me, and we are already making plans to go again next year.”

Mark has performed in amateur theatre for nearly 30 years, mainly as a member of The Melton Musical Theatre Company, and his most recent outing was in My Fair Lady in April.

He also sings in his spare time and performs a wide range of tunes from many genres at gigs in various care homes, fetes, charity events and markets, including a very recent family fun day at Belvoir Castle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I love singing in the care homes – the smiles on the residents’ faces are a delight to see as they clap and sing along,” added Mark.