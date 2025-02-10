Manor Farm Park & Woodlands offers half term fun fit for superheroes

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, on the border of Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, is boosting its family fun activities by launching an exciting range of things to do during February half term.

The East Leake attraction is following up the introduction of its highly successful Toddler Together Time sessions by celebrating Superheroes & Villains every day from Saturday February 15 to Sunday February 23.

Children can dress up as their favourite superhero or villain, test their skills with inflatable darts, archery and axe throwing, make a superhero mask, add a sticker to their superhero passport every time they complete a challenge and pick up their superhero certificate at the end of the day.

They can have fun in one of our outdoor playgrounds or enjoy the heated indoor adventure play, which is the largest in Nottinghamshire.

Superheroes

There will also be a silent disco, with prizes for those wearing the best outfits and visitors can enjoy The World of Dinosaur Roar! Discovery Trail.

As part of the half-term fun, Manor Farm Park & Woodlands is also offering lots of animal activities to keep little ones busy, including small animal petting, donkey grooming, falconry flying demonstrations (weather permitting) and snake feeding demonstrations on Monday and Thursday.

There will be an opportunity to hold an owl (not Monday or Thursday) or experience a bird of prey flying to your hand (available on Monday and Thursday). Both are an additional £1 paid on the day.

Superheroes & Villains Half Term offers a full day of activities and costs:

Adults - £13.95 (£15.95 on the gate).Children aged two and above - £13.95 (£15.95 on the gate).Children aged one and below and essential companions - £3.95 (£4.95 on the gate).

For further information go to: www.manorfarm.info/events/superheroes-villains

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands General Manager Jordan St Germain said: “Following the fantastic response to the introduction of our Toddler Together Time sessions during term time we are determined to provide families with some great fun activities for the half term holidays.

“Superheroes & Villains will give both children and adults the chance to enjoy the amazing variety of things that we have to offer, ranging from the county’s largest indoor play centre to our animal experiences.”

Toddler Together Time launched earlier this month to encourage children and their adults to have fun and build new friendships in twice-daily sessions every Monday and Friday during term time. It includes craft or messy play, story time and animal encounters.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands offers a full day of fun for children and grown-ups alike and is the perfect destination for young families. Situated in more than 25 acres of countryside on the Nottinghamshire/Leicestershire/Derbyshire border, and just 10 minutes from the M1 motorway, it has more than 20 different species of animals to see, woodlands to explore and both indoor and outdoor play areas to discover.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands is dedicated to environmental conservation and community engagement. The park provides a range of activities and events that cater to families and nature enthusiasts alike. From seasonal attractions to educational programs, it offers a memorable and enriching experience for all visitors.