Loughborough Crematorium hosts community Christmas Service

Loughborough Crematorium invites the local community to join its annual Christmas Memorial Service, offering a comforting space for reflection and remembrance during the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service will take place on Saturday, 7 December, at 11:30 a.m. in the All Souls Chapel, located within the crematorium’s grounds.

Led by local celebrants Elaine Harper and Richard Late, the service will feature poignant readings, moments of reflection, and popular carols, creating a heartfelt and supportive atmosphere for attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Brooking, Business Leader at Loughborough Crematorium, said:

Loughborough Crematorium

“We understand that the Christmas season can be especially difficult, particularly for those facing their first Christmas without a loved one. Families who have attended in previous years have shared how much comfort the service has brought them.

“Our event provides a supportive space for the community to come together, reflect, and honour the memory of those no longer with us.”

As part of the service, attendees are invited to place a personalised star on the Memorial Christmas Tree as a tribute to their loved ones. The stars will remain on display throughout the festive season, serving as a collective symbol of remembrance and love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations will also be collected in support of Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, a charity that provides vital care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions. Rainbows helps families create precious memories while ensuring each child reaches their full potential.

Due to limited space, this event is ticket-only. Tickets are free and can be collected from the crematorium’s office.

Complimentary festive refreshments will be available to attendees.

Loughborough Crematorium is located at Leicester Road, Loughborough, Leicestershire. Free parking is available on-site. For tickets or more information, please contact the office on 01509 211373.