Loughborough Crematorium hosts community Christmas Service

By Elle Shakespeare
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:53 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 15:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Loughborough Crematorium invites the local community to join its annual Christmas Memorial Service, offering a comforting space for reflection and remembrance during the festive season.

The service will take place on Saturday, 7 December, at 11:30 a.m. in the All Souls Chapel, located within the crematorium’s grounds.

Led by local celebrants Elaine Harper and Richard Late, the service will feature poignant readings, moments of reflection, and popular carols, creating a heartfelt and supportive atmosphere for attendees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonathan Brooking, Business Leader at Loughborough Crematorium, said:

Loughborough CrematoriumLoughborough Crematorium
Loughborough Crematorium

“We understand that the Christmas season can be especially difficult, particularly for those facing their first Christmas without a loved one. Families who have attended in previous years have shared how much comfort the service has brought them.

“Our event provides a supportive space for the community to come together, reflect, and honour the memory of those no longer with us.”

As part of the service, attendees are invited to place a personalised star on the Memorial Christmas Tree as a tribute to their loved ones. The stars will remain on display throughout the festive season, serving as a collective symbol of remembrance and love.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donations will also be collected in support of Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, a charity that provides vital care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions. Rainbows helps families create precious memories while ensuring each child reaches their full potential.

Due to limited space, this event is ticket-only. Tickets are free and can be collected from the crematorium’s office.

Complimentary festive refreshments will be available to attendees.

Loughborough Crematorium is located at Leicester Road, Loughborough, Leicestershire. Free parking is available on-site. For tickets or more information, please contact the office on 01509 211373.

Related topics:RainbowsTickets
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice