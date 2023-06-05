Lots of events lined up in Melton to celebrate Great Big Green Week
It’s all part of Great Big Green Week (GBGW) – a national campaign which was a huge success in the town last year.
Starting on Friday, and running through to June 18, eco-friendly shop and café, A Little Less Waste, has again joined forces with Melton Transition and a diverse range of local people to organise this year’s programme.
Attendees can look forward to a captivating fashion show, a thought-provoking film screening at The Regal cinema, an enlightening cocoa talk, an awe-inspiring photography exhibition, an enchanting open garden tour, engaging renewable energy talks, and lots more.
The events are designed to provide an opportunity for residents to learn, connect with like-minded individuals and act towards building a greener future.
A Little Less Waste is an award-winning sustainable shop, café and healthy living space on Burton Street.
They specialise in refill shopping, sustainable living and healthy food that includes buddha bowls, smoothies and nut shakes and more.
Lucy Stones, founder of Burton Street-based A Little Less Waste, said: “This annual event brings people together from all corners of the country to demonstrate their support for the planet and showcase the inspiring actions being taken every day to protect nature and combat climate change.
"Following the tremendous success of GBGW 2022, which united the community of Melton Mowbray and fostered a remarkable sense of togetherness, we are making this year’s GBGW events even better.”
Click HERE to secure a spot on the workshops and find out more about the Great Big Green Week in Melton.