Lots of events lined up in Melton to celebrate Great Big Green Week

Lucy Stones, founder of A Little Less Waste and one of the leading lights in The Great Big Green Week activities in Melton

It’s all part of Great Big Green Week (GBGW) – a national campaign which was a huge success in the town last year.

Starting on Friday, and running through to June 18, eco-friendly shop and café, A Little Less Waste, has again joined forces with Melton Transition and a diverse range of local people to organise this year’s programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attendees can look forward to a captivating fashion show, a thought-provoking film screening at The Regal cinema, an enlightening cocoa talk, an awe-inspiring photography exhibition, an enchanting open garden tour, engaging renewable energy talks, and lots more.

Melton Green Week booklets, including a map of the town can be picked up in A Little Less Waste, Melton Museum, Melton Space & The Fair Trading Post.

The events are designed to provide an opportunity for residents to learn, connect with like-minded individuals and act towards building a greener future.

A Little Less Waste is an award-winning sustainable shop, café and healthy living space on Burton Street.

They specialise in refill shopping, sustainable living and healthy food that includes buddha bowls, smoothies and nut shakes and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lucy Stones, founder of Burton Street-based A Little Less Waste, said: “This annual event brings people together from all corners of the country to demonstrate their support for the planet and showcase the inspiring actions being taken every day to protect nature and combat climate change.

Melton Green Week booklets, including a map of the town can be picked up in A Little Less Waste, Melton Museum, Melton Space & The Fair Trading Post.

"Following the tremendous success of GBGW 2022, which united the community of Melton Mowbray and fostered a remarkable sense of togetherness, we are making this year’s GBGW events even better.”