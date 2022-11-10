Local makers showcase creativity at Ashby Folville Winter Fair

Winter fair organiser Lorna Pearson (centre) with two of the makers who will sell their products, Caroline Walker and James Troop, outside Ashby Folville Village Hall.

The free event, which will run from 11am to 3pm, will showcase a pop-up store of ceramics, greeting cards, jewellery, honey, photography, preserves, printed fabrics, smoked foods, wood crafts and much more.

Organiser Lorna Pearson is looking forward to the event which is being held for the first time.

She said: "There are so many artists and craftspeople in the Melton area producing individual work and produce of a really high standard and it's a pleasure to be able to gather so many together for this fair in such a lovely setting.

"During difficult economic times we are all looking for good value and that's certainly what you will get at the fair but you will also have the chance to buy something that is a genuine one-off that will never be available on any high street.

"Sellers are from within a 10-mile radius so unlike most high street retailer's products, what's on offer here is likely to have a low carbon footprint.

"For instance there will be honey from Barsby bees and preserves made from fruit grown or foraged in the immediate area.

"I would urge people to come along and support these local businesses and be amazed by the creativity of the products they have on offer."