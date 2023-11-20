Some of the region's most talented independent makers will gather again at Ashby Folville Village Hall for the annual Makers Fair on Saturday 25th November.

In what is becoming a welcome addition to the creative calendar, visitors will be treated to a pop-up store featuring ceramics, greeting cards, jewellery, craft beer, prints, preserves, printed fabrics, wood crafts and much, much more.

Organiser Lorna Pearson is looking forward to welcoming makers and buyers to the event.

"Artists and craftspeople in the Melton area are producing individual work and produce of a really high standard and it's a pleasure to again be able to offer a platform for the makers to display and sell their creations in a lovely setting.

"This is an opportunity to acquire genuine one-off pieces that will never be available on any high street. Sellers are from within a 10 mile radius so unlike most high street retailer's products, what's on offer here is likely to have a low carbon footprint! I would urge people to come along and support these local businesses and be amazed by the creativity of the products they have on offer."

Last year's successful event raised a welcome donation to the Air Ambulance Service and all proceeds will again be donated to the charity. So don't miss this opportunity to buy that unique, handmade gift for someone special at Christmas, or bag a treat for yourself!

Admission is FREE. 11am - 3pm.