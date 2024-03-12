Life Rituals healthcare practitioners host menopause session

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Life Rituals is an impressive team of healthcare professionals offering a broad range of therapies and expertise, providing integrative healthcare for all the family under one roof.

Life Rituals founder and owner, Jo George, plans for these talks to be the start of a regular series, which will be a fabulous way to dive into common healthcare topics, offering practical take-away tips, whilst finding out more about Life Rituals, the holistic treatments on offer and the practitioners in the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up first, in April, is a session on the Menopause (also covering peri-menopause and post-menopause) followed in May by a talk on Gut Health and Digestive Disorders.

Fika Cafe, 10d Mill Street Oakham, where the talks will be held

PERI-MENOPAUSE & MENOPAUSE

Wednesday 17 April 7 – 9 pm

Join Life Rituals for an educational, empowering evening of science-based discussion on navigating the journey through menopause. This in-person event at Fika on Mill Street will be led by Acupuncturists Kerry Byrne and Aelish Anderson, Nutritionist James Dunham, Medical Herbalist Ginny Kemp and Reflexologist Jane Knight. Each practitioner will share valuable insights into their approach to the peri-menopause, menopause and post-menopause and will dive into topics including managing symptoms, self-care practices and embracing this new phase of life. The knowledgeable team will cover ways of staying healthy after the menopause, from bone health to digestion – the latter changes as we age, meaning that it is helpful to adjust how we see food and assimilate it. Nutritionist James will look at the importance of putting a good gut-health programme into place.

Jo explains: ‘This talk will be a fabulous opportunity for those attending to hear more about the practices we offer at the clinic. There has been a lot of coverage around the peri-menopause and menopause in recent times, typically with treatment focusing on HRT. There is a tendency to over medicalise what is a very natural phase in a woman’s life and it’s not the only option out there. It’s important to stress that we are open to all options, and not against HRT. This talk will consider physical symptoms as well as mental and psychological ones, and it’ll also take into account relationships and the shift in a woman’s role at this time of life. We hope that those attending will gain valuable insights and take something away to help them during this transformative time.’

Life Rituals

Book your £10 ticket to this April talk today

GUT HEALTH & DIGESTIVE DISORDERS

Wednesday 15 May 7-9 pm

Join Medical Herbalist Ginny Kemp, Nutritionist James Dunham and Acupuncturists Kerry Byrne and Aelish Anderson for an evening of insightful discussions and practical tips on how to improve your gut health. Learn the secrets to a healthier gut and discover how an unhealthy one can negatively impact your overall well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Life Rituals’ expert speakers will be discussing IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), SIBO (small intestinal bacteria overgrowth), silent reflux and food intolerances. Jo told me: ‘It is really important for hormonal balance and, in turn, mental health, to have a healthy gut. There are ways in which the digestive system can be handled and it’s generally more complex than just taking a probiotic. Come along to the talk to find out why, see what you can do to can improve your own gut health and discover how our therapies can help.’

Book your £10 ticket for our May talk today

FIND OUT MORE & BOOK: Both talks will be at Fika, 10d Mill Street, Oakham LE15 6EA and will run from 7–9 pm. Tickets are £10 per person for each talk, bookable via Eventbrite: Life Rituals Talks at Fika