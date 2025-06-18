Leicester's Windrush Tea Party - the hottest event in Leicester this coming weekend

Leicester’s beloved Windrush Tea Party is set to return on Saturday 21st June 2025, transforming Museum Square on New Walk into a joyful celebration of Caribbean culture, music, and community spirit.

Running from 12 PM to 8 PM, the event is free to attend and part of the city’s wider commemorations of Windrush Day — a time to honour the men and women of the Windrush Generation who helped rebuild Britain after WWII.

The Windrush Tea Party, held annually, brings together Caribbean elders for a Caribbean-style high tea, accompanied by live music, performances, and conversation. It is a space for celebration and reflection – honouring the legacy of the Windrush Generation while also creating a space for younger generations to learn about the resilience, culture, and contributions of their predecessors.

“This event has become a real point of connection for the community,” said Tara Munroe, Creative Director at Opal22. “It’s about showing our elders that they are valued and remembered – not just in history books, but here and now, in their own city. And it’s also about helping young people see themselves as part of a wider story.”

Since its founding in 2016, Opal22 has worked to make arts, culture, and heritage more accessible for people of colour and working-class communities. Through events like the Windrush Tea Party, it seeks to make Black British history visible, relevant, and celebrated within everyday life.

Now in its fourth year, the annual Windrush Day celebrations, delivered by Opal 22 Arts and Edutainment, are a chance to honour the Caribbean men and women that answered the call to help rebuild Britain after WWII. They rolled up their sleeves and became the backbone of essential services, from the newly formed NHS to transport services and postal services. By the mid-60s, thousands of Caribbean women were working in British hospitals and by 1977, 12% of all student nurses and midwives in Britain were recruited from overseas, with 66% of those hailing from the Caribbean.

Through it all, despite the sting of racism, tough conditions and long hours, they brought resilience, rhythm and a sense of community that helped shape the Britain we know today. The Windrush Tea Party is our way of saying thank you, to sharing and celebrating the wonderful stories of the Windrush Generation.

This year's programme promises a vibrant blend of live music, Caribbean food, cultural activities, and a powerful sense of community pride but as the event has grown, so too has the cost — and in 2025, community support is critical to ensure the Tea Party can go ahead as planned.

“The Windrush Tea Party has always been a gift from the community to the community, and especially to our elders,” says Opal22’s Tara Munroe. “But with rising costs and cuts in funding, we’re relying on the public to help us keep this tradition going.”

What to Expect on the Day

The 2025 Windrush Tea Party will be a vibrant and welcoming event for all ages, with a rich programme of entertainment and cultural activities. Reggae legend Tann-i will headline a line-up of live performances, supported by local and emerging talent. The joyful sounds of live steel pan will echo throughout Museum Square, while Leicester Community Radio DJs keep the atmosphere lively with music all day long.

Food and culture are at the heart of the event. Visitors can sample mouth-watering Caribbean cuisine from a selection of street food vendors including Bangood, Trinifusion, Bubble Waffle and Jerk Corner; explore a bustling cultural market with handmade goods and keepsakes; and take part in fun family activities including face painting, crafts, and games in the dedicated kids' area. The popular Dominoes Corner will return for friendly competition and laid-back socialising, while the exclusive Caribbean High Tea offers a moment of elegance and indulgence, blending British tradition with Caribbean flavour.

Event Details

The Windrush Tea Party will take place on Saturday 21st June 2025, from 12 PM to 8 PM, in Museum Square on New Walk, Leicester. The event is completely free to attend and welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and celebrate the legacy of the Windrush Generation.

For more information about the Windrush Tea Party and other initiatives by Opal 22, visit www.opal22.co.uk