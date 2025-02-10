Leicester Comedy Festival comes to Sunny Skies Café

Bingo caller Ian

A new Melton-based addition to the Leicester Comedy Festival will shine a spotlight on local disabled and neurodiverse performers. Sunny Skies Café in Melton Country Park, a social enterprise ran by adults with a learning disability, is the only venue in Melton and is one of 12 new venues joining this year’s festival. It is also the smallest venue in the entire festival! The Sunny Skies Comedy Showcase will take place on Tuesday 11 February. It will feature poetry, funny sketches, a pun machine, and lots more!

The Welly's team will be joined by professional funny man Rob Gee and his Humour Hub graduates. The Humour Hub workshops, ran out of Sunny Skies café, are open to anyone struggling with their mental health or social isolation. The sessions focus on using humour to build wellbeing and confidence. Email [email protected] to find out more.

The Comedy Showcase will be followed by the Stilton Silliness Bingo Night on Saturday 15 February. A night of cheese-themed bingo, cheesy jokes, cheesy food, and cheesy prizes!

The bingo event has been supported by local food manufacturers Samworth Brothers. They have invited a group of Wellys Workers to attend a workshop in one of their product development kitchen. The group will work with professional chefs to design a mac and cheese dish that will be served at the cheesy bingo night.

Sunny Skies team at the Leicester Comedy Festival preview show

The Sunny Skies team have already had their story featured on BBC Radio Leicester. Radio DJ Ady Dayman came out to the cafe to meet the performers and see the Sunny Skies crew at work. The Sunny Skies Café will be welcoming a filming crew from BBC East Midlands Today this week.